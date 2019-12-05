Look! Mini versions of the much-loved new Isle of Wight Gin bottles are now available

Just in time for Christmas, Isle of Wight Distillery is releasing miniature versions of their much-loved coloured gin bottles. Secret Santa anyone?

Mermaid Gin bottles in miniature

It was only just over a month ago that Isle of Wight Distillery’s Mermaid Gin bottle was described as ‘perfect at every possible level’ by the Design Awards’ judges.

Well from this week you’ll be able to buy the award-winning gin in a miniature version of the award-winning bottles!

Mermaid Gin bottles in miniature

At £5.95 each, this pair of Mermaid Gin bottles make the perfect Secret Santa gift!

Get yours today
Head to Lesley’s Nutshell in Ventnor to buy yours today, or pop into the IW Distillery Bar in Pondwell (the Wishing Well Inn).

Find out more by visiting the Isle of Wight Distillery Website.

