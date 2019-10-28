Isle of Wight Distillery’s Mermaid Gin bottle ‘perfect at every possible level’ say Design Awards’ judges

It was in March this year that Isle of Wight Distillery upscaled their Mermaid Gin bottle and punters and mixologists across the country went wild for it.

They’re not the only ones, the International Wine and Spirits Competition – which has been running for 50 years – last week declared the blue beauty their winner in the Spirits Artwork and Bottle Design category.

Environmentally friendly

The bottle not only looks gorgeous, but it’s environmentally friendly too, using 100% plastic-free materials.

As well as that, the Distillery also allows you to take your empty bottle to their premises in Pondwell (at The Wishing Well) to refill your bottle (for a charge of course).

Judges: “Perfect at every possible level”

Here’s what the judges said about the new bottle:

“This bottle is exceptional: perfect at every possible level. “This is a gin with a sense of place and provenance, a beautiful symbol of the Isle of Wight with its marine motifs. It perfectly highlights the story of the distillery, and the scales and graduating colour give a beautiful representation of the sea and island life. “Impossible to ignore, this was the stand-out piece in the room. A highly innovative design and a worthy winner indeed.”

For details of other winners see the IWSC Website.

For more about the Isle of Wight Distillery see their Website.