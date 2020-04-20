Look out for new Isle of Wight Waste and Recycling Service booklet

Important information on staying safe during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis will be landing on people’s doorsteps from today (Monday 20 April).

A Covid-19 information leaflet has been inserted into this year’s Isle of Wight Waste and Recycling Service booklet, providing guidance and advice on the current national emergency.

Natasha Dix, the council’s head of waste services, said:

“The leaflet provides advice on what to do should any member of your household be suspected of having the virus, information on how local businesses can access government support and simple steps you can take to look after your mental health during the lockdown. “We hope residents will find this leaflet a helpful addition to our annual waste and recycling booklet. “The booklet, as always, provides detailed information on how to recycle correctly, additional paid for services including Collection Plus, bulky waste and household garden waste collection and collection dates for your household, including changes over the festive and new year periods.”

Printed prior to lockdown

As the guide was produced before the introduction of the government’s Covid-19 lockdown measures, it includes the opening times for the council’s household waste recycling centres (HWRC).

Residents are reminded that the HWRCs are currently closed to the general public inline with the current guidelines on essential travel only.

Other formats available

The booklet is also available in other formats aimed to help those with visual impairments, which have been produced following advice and guidance from Sight for Wight.

These include an easy read format, an easy read black and white version and a large print text only version. Alternate formats and languages can also be made available.

All booklets should arrive by 27th April, however if a household does not receive a booklet by that date, or wishes to receive one in an alternate format, they can request one by contacting the council’s waste service via the Website or by calling (01983) 823777.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed