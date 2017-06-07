Macmillan Cancer Info Bus heads to the Isle of Wight for Carers Week

Faye Cameron shares details of this upcoming event on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support. Ed

This month marks the arrival of Carers Week (12 – 18 June) an annual campaign supported by Macmillan Cancer Support to highlight the challenges carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

Nearly 1.5 million carers in the UK provide unpaid support to a friend or family member with cancer, and yet half do not get any support.

Where and when

Macmillan’s mobile service is stopping off on the Isle of Wight on 14th and 15th June where the team will provide free, confidential, support to anyone with a concern or a question relating to cancer or caring for someone with the disease.

Details of the visit:

Wednesday 14th June

Isle of Wight, Newport, St Thomas Square, PO30 1SG

10am to 4pm

Thursday 15th June

Isle of Wight, Ryde, Tesco Extra, Brading Road, PO33 1QS

9am to 3pm

Many people don’t know it’s there

Charlotte Argyle, Carers Support Programme Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

“As the number of people diagnosed with cancer continues to rise, even more people are looking after their friends and family. Many people don’t see themselves as carers and don’t get support because they don’t know it’s available. “Cancer carers do everything from giving medicine, taking their loved one to hospital, and being there to listen – whilst trying to stay positive and hold everything together. We want to make it as easy as possible for carers to get the support they need.”

Helen Mitchell, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said:

“Caring can be a fulfilling and positive experience, but caring without enough support can have a negative effect on someone’s health, career, relationships and ability to live a life of their own.”

Macmillan: “We’re here”

Full-time carers are more than twice as likely to experience ill health as non-carers, 2.3 million have had to quit their jobs to care for a loved one, and 60% have found it difficult to maintain friendships.

Helen continued,

“We’re her for anyone who has any questions or worries about caring for someone affected by cancer. “Whether it’s about you, a relative or friend, come on board the bus and talk to us. We can also help signpost you to local services that can provide ongoing support.”

Find out more

For more information about Carers Week visit the Website. If you’re caring for someone with cancer and need information or support, and cannot visit the bus when it comes to Hampshire, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 00 00 or visit the Website.