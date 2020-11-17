Making sense of the reduction in Covid-19 totals for the Isle of Wight

As reported by News OnTheWight on Monday, the cumulative number of positive Coronavirus tests on the Isle of Wight reduced by nine.

We’ve been looking back at the stats to make sense of the reduction in the total, which in the past has occurred when those receiving the positive test are reallocated to the local authority of their main residence.

Reduction in 15-19 age bracket

As you can see from the breakdown of ages below – from 10th to 16th November – there was a reduction of six positive tests in the 15-19 age bracket.

It’s highly likely these are first year university students who are still registered with their Isle of Wight GP.

This anomaly was explained by Director of Public Health on the Isle of Wight, Simon Bryant, at the October Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting. He said the number of tests that would need to be reallocated because of this reason would be fairly low, but dealt with on a case by case basis.

Age Range + Tests 0_4 3 5_9 7 10_14 4 15_19 -6 20_24 6 25_29 9 30_34 8 35_39 3 40_44 12 45_49 5 50_54 9 55_59 8 60_64 7 65_69 10 70_74 9 75_79 4 80_84 2 85_89 -1 90+ 1 overall 100 unassigned 0 60+ 32 0_59 68

There could be a number of reasons why someone in an older age bracket was added and then removed from the cumulative totals.

The latest update of positive tests and deaths will be published later this morning (Tuesday) when weekly figures from the Office of National Statistics are released.

Image: Veronique Debord under CC BY 2.0