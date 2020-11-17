Making sense of the reduction in Covid-19 totals for the Isle of Wight

Trying to make sense of the reduction in the cumulative total of positive Coronavirus tests, News OnTheWight looks back through the age breakdowns to work out what’s happening

question marks painted onto road

As reported by News OnTheWight on Monday, the cumulative number of positive Coronavirus tests on the Isle of Wight reduced by nine.

We’ve been looking back at the stats to make sense of the reduction in the total, which in the past has occurred when those receiving the positive test are reallocated to the local authority of their main residence.

Reduction in 15-19 age bracket
As you can see from the breakdown of ages below – from 10th to 16th November – there was a reduction of six positive tests in the 15-19 age bracket.

It’s highly likely these are first year university students who are still registered with their Isle of Wight GP.

This anomaly was explained by Director of Public Health on the Isle of Wight, Simon Bryant, at the October Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting. He said the number of tests that would need to be reallocated because of this reason would be fairly low, but dealt with on a case by case basis.

Age Range+ Tests
0_43
5_97
10_144
15_19-6
20_246
25_299
30_348
35_393
40_4412
45_495
50_549
55_598
60_647
65_6910
70_749
75_794
80_842
85_89-1
90+1
overall100
unassigned0
60+32
0_5968

There could be a number of reasons why someone in an older age bracket was added and then removed from the cumulative totals.

The latest update of positive tests and deaths will be published later this morning (Tuesday) when weekly figures from the Office of National Statistics are released.

Tuesday, 17th November, 2020 10:24am

