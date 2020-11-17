Weekly number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus test results and deaths: 17th November 2020

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 45 there was one new death where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 45 data covers deaths that registered up to 6th November. This death was one of the two mentioned in last week’s figures that occurred on 31st October. This means the cumulative total remains at 96.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure of 96 cumulative deaths was made up of 46 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 46 deaths in care homes.

This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 79.

Hospital admissions

Between 2nd November and 8th November, the reported number of admissions to hospital and diagnoses in hospital totaled 12.

Between 2nd and 10th November, five patients required mechanical ventilation beds.

Positive test results

From Tuesday 10th to Monday 16th November the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 100, a rate per 100,000 population of 70.92.

This brings the cumulative total to 848, a rate per 100,000 population of 601.42. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 10th to 16th November 2020.

Age Range + Tests 0_4 3 5_9 7 10_14 4 15_19 -6 20_24 6 25_29 9 30_34 8 35_39 3 40_44 12 45_49 5 50_54 9 55_59 8 60_64 7 65_69 10 70_74 9 75_79 4 80_84 2 85_89 -1 90+ 1 overall 100 unassigned 0 60+ 32 0_59 68

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Source: ONS (weekly deaths), NHS England (hospital admissions), Covid Dashboard (daily cases and age breakdown)

