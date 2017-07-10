Suspect under investigation on suspicion of attempted murder

A 22-year-old man from Shanklin, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released, but remains under investigation.

Shortly before 8pm on Saturday 8 July, Police were called by the ambulance service to the Spring Gardens junction with St Paul’s Avenue in Shanklin, where a member of the public had reported a man was seriously injured.

The man was subsequently treated for a puncture wound to his chest and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, where he is still receiving treatment.

No further action

A 43 year-old man from Shanklin was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has since been released with no further action to be taken against him.

Our thoughts are with the injured man and his family.

