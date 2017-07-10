Urgent closure of Phlebotomy Clinic in Ryde

Patients are being asked to attend Phlebotomy Clinic at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport instead.

Giving blood

Andy shares this latest news from Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed|

We have been informed that there is extensive work being carried out on the roof at Ryde Health and Wellbeing Centre for the week commencing 10th July.

This means that the car park is closed and scaffolding is erected which will disadvantage patients.

The decision has therefore been taken to close the Phlebotomy Clinic at Ryde for the week.

Attend St Mary’s instead
Patients requiring blood tests who would normally attend Ryde should attend St Mary’s Phlebotomy between 07:30 – 16:00 Monday – Friday.

The Ryde Phlebotomy team will be working from St Mary’s to allow for the extra patients attending.

Location map
Monday, 10th July, 2017 11:48am

By

