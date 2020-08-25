Massive price hike for Isle of Wight annual parking permits: Other major changes too

Big changes are scheduled for the Island’s pay and display parking zones — as charges increase and free-parking periods are removed.

As approved in the Isle of Wight Council’s budget in February, savings and income generation will create nearly £800,000, but change parking conditions in many tourist hotspots.

Parking permits price hike

One of the biggest changes will be to parking permits for council car parks — previously there has been multiple permits for different uses.

Now, however, the council are cancelling all previous permits to create one single annual pass introduced at a cost of £600, nearly doubling what some people previously had to pay (£324.50).

All year round seafront charges

Charges on esplanades across the Island will be extended to all-year round, getting rid of the period in winter, between November and March where people can park for free.

This means Culver Parade and the Esplanade in Sandown, Shanklin Esplanade, Ventnor Esplanade and Queen’s Road in Cowes will all follow in the footsteps of Ryde Esplanade, to generate income all year round.

Encouraging drivers to use car parks

The council said in budget papers that extending the charges may support a higher turnover of spaces and also encourage drivers not to park on the street, but use car parks to help improve the free flow of traffic.

No more free parking on Gurnard seafront

New pay and display charges will be introduced on Egypt Esplanade, in Cowes, as well as along Prince’s Esplanade, in Gurnard, where it is currently free to park.

Gurnard Sailing Club has expressed fears the proposal could have a negative impact on its members because, with no on-site parking, members would have to pay £8.60 to park for six to eight hours.

A flat rate of £2 at the Somerton Park and Ride in Cowes will be introduced.

The Isle of Wight Council has issued a public notice, alerting residents to the changes, having consulted with the police.

20p per hour increase

Off-street long and short stay car parks will increase by roughly 20 pence per hour with the on-street pay and display parking tariff also going up and the reintroduction of a 30-minute waiting period for £1 — which the council hope will see a high turnover in spaces, supporting high street businesses.

As well as that, the price of parking permits for residents and tourists will rise by 20 per cent and also for council staff who wish to park in the council’s car park at work.

The new permit will allow for 24-hour long stay and up to two hours in short stay car parks, and is predicted to generate more than £150,000.

Have your say

Anybody who wishes to oppose the above changes can write to Scott Headey, the traffic manager, via email on [email protected] or at St Christopher House, 42 Daish Way, Newport, PO30 5XJ, no later than Friday, 18th September.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: r4vi under CC BY 2.0