Massive price hike for Isle of Wight annual parking permits: Other major changes too

A range of new parking measures are being proposed by the Isle of Wight council which see a massive price hike in the car park permits, as well as loss of free winter parking on esplanades

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

parking meter

Big changes are scheduled for the Island’s pay and display parking zones — as charges increase and free-parking periods are removed.

As approved in the Isle of Wight Council’s budget in February, savings and income generation will create nearly £800,000, but change parking conditions in many tourist hotspots.

Parking permits price hike
One of the biggest changes will be to parking permits for council car parks — previously there has been multiple permits for different uses.

Now, however, the council are cancelling all previous permits to create one single annual pass introduced at a cost of £600, nearly doubling what some people previously had to pay (£324.50).

All year round seafront charges
Charges on esplanades across the Island will be extended to all-year round, getting rid of the period in winter, between November and March where people can park for free.

This means Culver Parade and the Esplanade in Sandown, Shanklin Esplanade, Ventnor Esplanade and Queen’s Road in Cowes will all follow in the footsteps of Ryde Esplanade, to generate income all year round.

Encouraging drivers to use car parks
The council said in budget papers that extending the charges may support a higher turnover of spaces and also encourage drivers not to park on the street, but use car parks to help improve the free flow of traffic.

No more free parking on Gurnard seafront
New pay and display charges will be introduced on Egypt Esplanade, in Cowes, as well as along Prince’s Esplanade, in Gurnard, where it is currently free to park.

Gurnard Sailing Club has expressed fears the proposal could have a negative impact on its members because, with no on-site parking, members would have to pay £8.60 to park for six to eight hours.

A flat rate of £2 at the Somerton Park and Ride in Cowes will be introduced.

The Isle of Wight Council has issued a public notice, alerting residents to the changes, having consulted with the police.

20p per hour increase
Off-street long and short stay car parks will increase by roughly 20 pence per hour with the on-street pay and display parking tariff also going up and the reintroduction of a 30-minute waiting period for £1 — which the council hope will see a high turnover in spaces, supporting high street businesses.

As well as that, the price of parking permits for residents and tourists will rise by 20 per cent and also for council staff who wish to park in the council’s car park at work.

The new permit will allow for 24-hour long stay and up to two hours in short stay car parks, and is predicted to generate more than £150,000.

Have your say
Anybody who wishes to oppose the above changes can write to Scott Headey, the traffic manager, via email on [email protected] or at St Christopher House, 42 Daish Way, Newport, PO30 5XJ, no later than Friday, 18th September.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: r4vi under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 25th August, 2020 3:30pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nTf

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, LDRS, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Massive price hike for Isle of Wight annual parking permits: Other major changes too"

newest oldest most voted
chausettes

The sheer contempt this Council has for us is beyond belief. Instead of growing a pair and standing up for us, they roll-over, accept a belly-rub from central government in lieu of decent funding, and we all suffer. Dave Stewart and his pals are easily the worst incarnation of the IW Council in my 40yrs living here.

Vote Up20-1Vote Down
25, August 2020 3:40 pm
smiffy

Totally agree with Chausettes–enough is enough. They waste millions and get us to pay for their failings. Where is the special Island allowance Robert Seely promised from his masters—-nowhere to be seen–like him.

Vote Up18-1Vote Down
25, August 2020 3:51 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...