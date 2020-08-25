Watch: Amazingly cute Isle of Wight dog jumping high to catch the rain

Here’s a sight to brighten up you day.

Whilst many of us don’t like being caught in the rain, especially during the downpour we had yesterday, this rescue dog would disagree.

Bella – whose nickname of Tigger will become apparent after watching the video – absolutely loves catching the rain in her mouth.

Sara Truckell was out walking with Bella yesterday when it started to rain and the result was this wonderful video.

Thanks to Sara for letting us share it with you – she asked only that we link through to animal rescue centres on the Isle of Wight, so we’ve created a list of the few we know below. If we’ve missed any, just let us know.

Isle of Wight animal rescue