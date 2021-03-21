Jedi Knights, Wiccans, Satanists and Free Thinkers – what will the 2021 Census reveal for the Isle of Wight?

During the last Census survey, the Isle of Wight boasted 766 Jedis, 13 Heathens, four Free Thinkers, two Zoroastrians and even one Reconstructionist. We wonder what today’s one-in-a-decade survey will reveal

Yoda hot air balloon against a blue sky

Today is Census Day, a Government survey that happens every ten years to give the Office for National Statistics the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales.

The Census has been carried out every decade since 1801, with the exception of 1941. Completing our Census today reminds us that a decade ago, according to Census data, the Isle of Wight was home to a whopping 766 Jedi Knights.

2011 Census data
Back in 2016, News OnTheWight took at look at the huge variety of faiths that those on the Isle of Wight had declared on their Census forms in 2011.

As well as the 766 Jedi Knights, we found:

  • 13 Heathens
  • 16 Rastafarians
  • 5 Satanists
  • 1 Reconstructionist
  • 6 Shamanists
  • 2 Witchcraft
  • 40 Wiccans
  • 2 Zoroastrians
  • 17 Heavy Metal
  • 4 Free Thinkers
  • 0 Realists

Popular religions – no surprise
The stats for popular religions will be of no surprise:

  • 83,671 Christians
  • 459 Buddhists
  • 312 Hindus
  • 124 Jews
  • 524 Islamic Muslims
  • 45 Sikhs

40,950 describe themselves as having no religion.

Here’s the full list

ReligionNumber
Realist0
Animism1
Mysticism1
Native American Church1
Reconstructionist1
Traditional African Religion1
New Age2
Scientology2
Witchcraft2
Zoroastrian2
Church of All Religion3
Taoist3
Free Thinker4
Shintoism4
Theism4
Universalist4
Satanism5
Deist6
Shamanism6
Own Belief System7
Believe in God8
Pantheism8
Baha’i11
Heathen13
Rastafarian16
Heavy Metal17
Druid25
Other religions40
Wicca40
Sikh45
Humanist49
Spiritual55
Atheist68
Mixed Religion78
Agnostic86
Jewish124
Spiritualist216
Hindu312
Pagan340
Buddhist459
Muslim (Islam)524
Jedi Knight766
Religion not stated11,275
Christian83,671

Completing the Census
This year, the Census has gone online. Every household should have received a letter with details of how to access the online survey. Some residents will have requested paper versions.

The census should be completed today, or as soon after as possible. If you are having problems completing it, People Matter IW is helping local people without Internet access or digital skills to complete their Census questionnaire.

Image: Stephanie Klepacki under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 21st March, 2021 9:35am

By

