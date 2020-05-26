Nature carries on regardless of Coronavirus lockdown: Watch these adorable ducklings in Arreton garden (video)

Carol and Bob Castle, who have lived in the Arreton Valley for the past 45, have in the last week had some new visitors to their back garden.

The couple have been producing travelogue videos for some years, and in the absence of holidays this year due to the Coronavirus lockdown, they have turned the camera to their garden.

They say,

“In the gloomy days of lockdown, we have been cheered up by a duck who has hatched eight ducklings in our garden.”

Follow the ducklings

Carol and Bob have produced this delightful seven-minute story of the ducklings in their garden and on their pond.

Make sure you have the sound turned on and then sit back to enjoy this video from the “Robanca” channel, where the couple always promote the Island through their Isle of Wight logo.