There has been a rash of break-ins in and around the Fishbourne area.

In a period of less than a week, five properties have had break-ins.

All hours of the day
There’s been no specific time of day that the burglaries have occurred, with them spread between daylight and night time, while others have been in the early morning.

Garages, sheds and cars have all been targeted.

Residents concerned
OnTheWight spoke to one of the local residents who said:

A lot of residents in the area are very concerned at the frequency of burglaries and the wide range of times of day they appear to be happening.

When OnTheWight asked the Police what action had been taken to reassure residents, they replied,

“Neighbourhoods officers will be in the area to speak with local residents and offer crime prevention advice.”

Thursday, 21st June, 2018 6:02pm

