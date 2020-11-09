More Isle of Wight schools confirm Coronavirus cases

Following news on Friday of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases at Cowes Enterprise College and Binstead Primary, other places of education have joined the list.

The Island Innovation VI Form Campus, Barton Primary and Medina College – all in Newport – plus and St Catherine’s School (Ventnor) all have people (staff or pupils) who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Staff member not in contact with students due to half-term”

A spokesperson for St Catherine’s, Ventnor told News OnTheWight,

“We can confirm that last Wednesday (4th November 2020) we informed our parents that one of our staff members had tested positive for Covid 19. This staff member had not been in contact with any students for over two weeks due to the half-term break. “Any staff members who had had contact with this member of staff during the half-term break are self-isolating as per Government guidelines. We have taken advice from Public Health England, which we are following rigorously and continue to monitor the situation.”

VI Form: Small number of children self-isolating

The Island VI Form wrote parents last week to say,

“We have been made aware of a member of our school community who has tested positive for Covid-19. “We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, Coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness. “The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days. The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

Rise expected after the ‘half-term’ affect

Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union says,

“Rates are already climbing in Island education and we should expect the rates in schools to rise further again after the half-term effect, particularly amongst secondary schools. “It follows, that this will mean an increased pupil population absent from school.”

He accuses the Government of squandering the opportunity to combat the spread of Covid-19 during half term, stating that cases fell during those two weeks.

Image: Volodymyr Hryshchenko under CC BY 2.0