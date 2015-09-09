MP reveals how he will vote on the Assisted Dying Bill

This in from Andrew Turner’s office, in their own words. Ed
This Friday will see the second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill (No 2) 2015 in the House of Commons.
The Bill seeks to allow competent adults who are terminally ill to be given assistance to end their life; doctors would be allowed to prescribe medication to end a patient’s life but the fatal drugs would then have to be self-administered.
There have been concerns about how the Bill would be implemented, for instance the Royal College of Nursing (who maintain a neutral stance on the issue of assisted dying) have expressed worries about a number of medical and practical issues raised by the Bill.
A matter of individual conscience
The Government considers this to be a matter of individual conscience and the Island’s MP, Andrew Turner, intends to vote against the Bill on Friday, saying,
“Nobody could fail to be moved by the plight of patients and their families dealing with a diagnosis of terminal illness; stories I have heard have made me think long and hard about this issue. Terminally ill patients should receive the highest quality palliative and end-of-life care, and their families should feel confident that their needs will be met, which is why so much work has been done in recent years to improve end of life care.
“Although some of the individual experiences I have heard would lead me to support the measures in this Bill, overall I think that is far outweighed by the danger that such a law would be abused. Pressure could be put on an elderly person to end their life, so they are not a burden on family members or for inheritance purposes.”
Death should not be a medical treatment
He went on to say,
“Indeed there may be no pressure at all from anybody else, but somebody who needs care may feel themselves they should give freedom to loved ones or not rely on the state – in effect a right to die becoming a duty to die. That would change our society fundamentally. The Bill does not deal at all with those people unable to administer drugs themselves. Somebody determined to die can commit suicide, but death should not be a medical treatment.
“I know from my postbag that opinions on the Island are mixed. I have spoken to Islanders in favour of and against this law and with medical professionals on the Island and elsewhere. It is a sensitive and difficult subject, but we should not shy away from debating it, indeed it is often on matters such as this where the House of Commons is at its best.”
Steve Goodman
9.Sep.2015 1:52pm
Thanks for nothing Andrew.
As I keep saying, no more people would die, and you could help to prevent a lot of dying people suffering.
Steve Goodman
10.Sep.2015 8:17am
Lucky Andrew; he gets to chose to stop us making a choice, and seems happy to ensure that animals continue to have greater protection than we do.
http://onthewight.com/2014/07/03/letter-dignified-death-law/
Stewart Blackmore
9.Sep.2015 2:02pm
As usual, Andrew Turner’s judgement and logic flies in the face of all of the evidence.
billy builder
9.Sep.2015 2:55pm
Stewart, this issue is very much down to ones personal views, so I don’t really think that we should criticise someone who holds a different view.
I would suggest that if there is one issue that should be determined by referendum then this would be it, as it affects everyone, and everyone’s view should be heard.
Steve Goodman
30.Jun.2016 9:15pm
Andrew’s view: we must not be allowed to control our own suffering when we are dying.
Andrew’s (EU referendum) view: we must be allowed to ‘take back control’.
35 million Canadians, 50 million Americans, and any sufficiently wealthy Briton or other European able to travel now have the freedom denied to most of us us by hypocritical Andrew and his happy healthy friends. About 80% of Britons want this right, which will not adversely affect anyone else; the Brexit omnishambles needed only 37.4% approval. Any comment Andrew?
Luisa Hillard
30.Jun.2016 9:33pm
Exactly what I was thinking when I saw this article headline come up!
EU: you must take back control of your decision making power.
Assisted dying: you aren’t allowed control of your body, or the power to decide for yourself.
A disconnect between macrocosm and microcosm of self-determination…
bemb22
9.Sep.2015 3:02pm
perhaps when Mr. Turner is watching one of his relatives suffering for months..sometimes crying out in agony and despair..begging, pleading for an end to their seemingly endless suffering..he may have a different view. There would be tight regulations..all this ‘being persuaded / pressure to end their life’ In many cases..all the palliative care and help in the world cannot help..it just drags on a painful process for far longer than is necessary.
Ali Hayden.
9.Sep.2015 3:43pm
Many of us have witnessed relatives + loved ones suffering during their final days.
I, unfortunately have witnessed people dying more than most during my past, whilst working at St Marys Hospital + in Residential Homes.
Rarely do they die with dignity, or surrounded by calmness + peace.
The families are witness to days, or months of watching their loved ones dying before them.
Of them changing in front of them, barely recognisable as the vibrant person they once were.
Unable to communicate, or eat or drink whilst the life drains away from them.
With IVs of fluid, syringe drivers to manage pain, catheter bags + all manner of medical equipment to try + help the dying be ‘comfortable.’
We, as a nation, choose not to allow animals to suffer if death is imminent, and yet we allow each other to suffer in silence.
Many families months + years after do not remember the vibrant person that passed away, they are ‘haunted’ by the vision of their loved one fading away before them. The endless hospital or home visits, or the suffering + time that death took to finally release not only their loved one, but also them, from the agony of death.
Many only ‘Look At Peace’ after death, never during the process of death.
Mr Magoo
9.Sep.2015 4:59pm
Assisted dying bill, bedroom tax, Syrian refugees, EU Referendum Bill, the MP has been deluging the media with press releases in recent days … anything to divert attention from IslandLine. It is a tactic his office has used with good effect many times before.
Tobytram
9.Sep.2015 5:45pm
Mr Magoo ; His office ? Usual suspects at work here, deflecting from their avowed intent , a ‘task force’, and the gravy train. Having lost the arguement on Island Line, who i s ‘passionate about better connectivity for the Isle of Wight ‘ ?
Let’s see Mr Turner stand up and actually speak for himself ie in,public and answer questions on each and every pronouncement he is sending out as press releases.
Too much spin from the ‘home team’ and attempt to do a ‘snow job’ on all of the IOW electorate
Josh Dinsdale
9.Sep.2015 5:48pm
This issue may be down to one’s personal views, however Mr Turner was not elected and is not paid to represent his personal views! He is supposed to reflect the views of his constituents! This is the same flagrant misuse of power we see from Turner on an almost no th to month basis. When will people realise we need to get rid of this dinosaur?
Luisa Hillard
22.Oct.2016 12:57pm
Whilst I too am tired of the personal view excuse for justifying a vote which I’m sure the majority would disagree with it is a known thing and I can only assume that his lol supporters either support his views, or don’t care.
To say that politicians shouldn’t express their own view is dangerous though as it means good judgement might be ignored in the face of populist out cry. The silent majority can tend to be ignored when a minority shout loudly.
In my experience I get as much information as possible, gather the views of my residents and then vote according to my conscience (which is more liberal than Andrew’s!). It is impossible to please everybody and so we must be able to live with the decisions we make. Equally we put ourselves at the mercy of voters come the next election who have to decide whether, on balance, we did well based on their subjective experience.
It’s a thankless task. So I have some sympathy for him but mostly for those of you who, like me, are dismayed by his voting record.
CERS121
9.Sep.2015 6:41pm
I’ve said before, I say it again, he needs to step down or be forced to quit …
I don’t care what his personal views are on this subject, as they are irrelevant, it what the constituents want that matters…
Maybe we need an IW Poll to get an idea of how people feel. Does he not have any family, if he does surely they would persuade him to take Medical Retirement though we all know that the letters he send to people are just signed by him as he is, in my opinion, just a puppet and the puppeteer is the MP…
Josh Dinsdale
9.Sep.2015 6:49pm
I’m sure OTW have the power to knock up a pole on the subject. It would be a fascinating insight for sure!
mistercee
9.Sep.2015 7:25pm
It makes me shudder with fear that when the end of my life comes I could well suffer much agony, humiliation and degradation. I want, nay DEMAND the right to decide for myself when enough is enough. As I have grown older, I have seen too many of my close relatives suffer with miserable end of life experiences that I wouldn’t even wish upon an enemy.
Where is the humanity in denying people a peaceful, pain free end?
Robert Jones
10.Sep.2015 12:21am
I came a bit nearer to death than I wanted to a couple of years ago, when I had a significant internal haemorrhage. I felt then that death would not be such a struggle – if loss of blood were the cause, I could simply have slipped away. But as it happens – and you might have guessed – I didn’t.
I was not in severe pain, however – and death was not inevitable: just possible. The thought of lying in a hospital bed in intolerable pain, or so zombified by narcotics that (hopefully) I wouldn’t know what was going on, on the other hand, is intolerable to me and I don’t see why I or anyone else should be expected to tolerate it on the highly dubious grounds that improper pressure could be exerted on old people whom greedy relatives wanted out of the way.
Andrew Turner is entitled to his point of view, and I accept that an MP is a representative, not a delegate. On this issue, however, I believe we should all be able to make this decision for ourselves; and I’m sure that one day the people will insist on being properly consulted. We’ve been asked to vote on issues that are far less life and death than this one – it’s not a choice that MPs should be left to make on our behalf.
davimel
10.Sep.2015 10:52am
So it is perfectly fine to set a pack of hounds on a healthy animal and kill it by ripping it into pieces, but not ok to ease the final days of a terminally ill human? Nice to see where our elected(?) representative has his priorities these days. What’s next, release the sick and disabled, especially those pesky disabled unable to find a job, into the wild and hunt them down with a pack of rabid dogs??
The man makes no sense at all!
bazaldog
10.Sep.2015 11:52am
This is a subject that I feel passionately confused about. On the one hand, I have witnessed fellow human beings effectively put to death within the law by the use of double effect prescribing, withdrawal of fluids-even false teeth being taken away to make eating more difficult, and the result is heart breaking. With patients such as this, where a medical decision was made to hasten death, families often complained, care was restored and some patients actually made a full and remarkable recovery (not always).
I have had experience of seeing the effect on nursing and medical staff of a living will, where a demand for no treatment is made when there is a strong chance of a patient coming through; just as I have seen cases of living wills where treatment could justifiably be withdrawn to allow for dignity in death and the family have fought tooth and nail for the provisions to be ignored from the fear and terror of losing a loved one.
Yes, I agree that people have the right to end their lives (as we already do) but oftentimes the emotional wellbeing and legal standing of those being legally bound to assist, or not to investigate such a death is ignored.
Life is the most precious thing that we possess, and no fellow human should be put into the position of ending another as a matter of course within their employment.
Thus I believe that an act of suicide should be a private one, and undertaken in a manner protective of those around the individual.
Legislation around this delicate subject is fraught with difficulty, my personal opinion is that a relaxation around double effect prescribing is in order to allow patients access to a pain free method of slipping away if they choose to self administer an overdose and a recognition of the living will.
I think that the current proposal is clumsy and a potential land mine surrounding end of life ethics and morality.
MP’s do not have to represent the majority of constituent views, often they must vote on their own conscience, we choose an MP whose views are most compatible with our own at election time…it is simply not practical to hold a referendum on every issue! It has been said before on these forums, that we do not live in a democracy-our system is constitutional democracy, which is quite different.
My heart aches for all those facing pain at the end of their lives, but I do remember a beautiful lady who near the end of her life, whilst in considerable pain told me that every moment of pain was worth it in order to say goodbye to all those who had given her so much joy through her life.
Yes we have the right of determination over our lives, but we also have a responsibility not to consign the most sacred moments of our short existence to a collection of official forms, filed in a dusty archive with a big stamp across the front saying “Approved for State Sanctioned Death”.
An answer is needed, but a euthanasia system is not the way forward, in my view.
Steve Goodman
12.Sep.2015 10:59am
“Not being able to trust our politicians” (to eventually extend assisted dying into money-saving murderous territory) was a major concern of people I spoke to who were at Westminster yesterday to oppose the bill. Those for and against the proposed reform have a lot in common; we all want the best possible care for those needing it, but we have different experiences, and many of the ‘anti’s’ don’t know that for some people close to death and wishing to end unbearable suffering, assisted dying is kindest thing to do. Once again, we had some useful conversations with people other than the screaming and impossible to debate with ‘how dare you oppose god’s will’ brigade, and once again we were failed by our politicians (who were also in the news for refusing to repay some of their expense-fiddling, and having the debts written off).
Steve Goodman
17.Oct.2016 5:57pm
I see (CP) that a presentation on the need for this long overdue legal reform has been arranged for Thursday evening (6.30pm for a 7pm start at Newclose Cricket Ground, near Newport).
Some people can afford to travel to Dignitas in Switzerland from the UK if they wish for an assisted death. Most, like my brother, cannot, and some like him take their own lives at home in often distressing circumstances. Others, like my other brother, die slowly while suffering. About 82 per cent of the public favour a bill to make assisting a person to end their life, with safeguards, legal .
Campaign group Dignity In Dying’s IW spokesperson Paul St John Martin has arranged the event (“I’m very passionate about the need for change with regard to the way terminally ill people are treated in this country at the present time, as a result of a recent death in our own family.”), and has invited Andrew Turner.
I also have an educational invitation for Andrew our choice denying MP; a private meeting, at a time and place of his choosing, with my elderly mother, who was prosecuted for assisting my slowly dying and desperately suffering brother’s suicide.
When this reform eventually happens here, no more people will die because of it, and a huge amount of suffering will be prevented.
It has worked well for about 20 years in Oregon; in fact so well that now most people in N. America and Canada have adopted it, as have a growing number of other legislators with a more compassionate and enlightened attitude than our ‘obviously not as pro-choice as they claim’ government.
DaveIOW
17.Oct.2016 6:40pm
A change to our laws is long overdue.
I don’t want to be forced to endure the unendurable just because our laws force us to treat our beloved humans with less humanity than we do our beloved pets.
I can understand some of the objections. I have the greatest respect for those who believe that they already know that they’d never use the proposed law to end their own suffering.
But I also know my own wishes and those of my nearest and dearest. I’ve been begged by family and friends to end their suffering. It is heart breaking to be shackled to outdated laws that prevent me from allowing those I love to die with dignity.
His opposition to this is further evidence that AT is far removed from both his electorate and from human kindness.
Steve Goodman
21.Oct.2016 4:01pm
I am pleased to report that Andrew attended the first half of last night’s meeting, and I thank him again for doing so, and for speaking to us.
I am less pleased to report that he maintains his disagreement with the views of those of us who see the need for this reform. I did ask him to meet with my mother to learn directly about her experience; he initially declined, on the basis that she is not an IOW constituent, but I have asked him to let me know if he would talk privately about this to her, or me, or both of us, and I’ve offered to bring the liquid lubricant to help that informal conversation. I hope to hear from him soon.
I was also very pleased that Bob Keats (who previously stood for election as our MP, and who is now dying) also attended and spoke, with difficulty but powerfully , about the overdue need for a more humane approach to the denial of choice to those dying and suffering needlessly.
Steve Goodman
22.Oct.2016 1:09am
Dr Keats also spoke to IOW radio ahead of the meeting about ‘project managing’ his own death (he has Motor Neurone Disease): link to follow.
Steve Goodman
22.Oct.2016 1:10am
http://iwradio.co.uk/2016/10/20/isle-wight-mans-decision-ahead-dignity-dying-meeting/
Steve Goodman
30.Apr.2017 9:51am
Bob Keats’ funeral was yesterday.
The day before, the CP published this letter:
The latest editions of both the County Press and Private Eye (bearing the same date of publication) again carry the call of the overwhelming majority of people for reform of our cruel assisted dying law – a call too long ignored and denied by too many of our barbaric politicians.
In connection with the death of Dr Bob Keats the CP reported that his family are backing his plea for the legal right to die with dignity. Despite the best possible palliative care at the Earl Mountbatten Hospice, his death from a degenerative untreatable and incurable disease came days after the time when he wanted his suffering to end; as his wife Helen said, “he couldn’t breathe, he couldn’t swallow, he couldn’t get comfortable.”
My family, and many friends and other people I’ve met have similar experiences of protracted, distressing, and undignified deaths, even when the best of palliative care (the provision of which remains patchy in the UK) is available. A professional’s quote in the PE piece, that “unbearable suffering, prolonged by medical care, and inflicted on a dying patient who wishes to die, is unequivocally a bad thing” is a truth that the Island MP and a diminishing number of his colleagues have apparently refused to accept – a position which voters may again wish to discuss ahead of the imminent election, possibly as part of the broader issue of our understaffed NHS struggling to cope with assisted and humane living.
In other countries with a more mature and civilised attitude well-regulated assisted dying has been shown to work well, without any of the predicted dire consequences. As the PE doctor reports, an undignified, unpleasant death is the biggest failure of medicine here, and is usually avoidable. Healthcare professionals can presently legally hasten death by withdrawing or withholding of treatment, or through the principle of “double effect”, where a treatment given to relieve suffering “inadvertently” hastens death. Patients are usually excluded from these decisions; it would be far kinder and more ethical to allow – within a proper legal framework – for the wishes of terminally ill, mentally competent adults to be respected. Assisted dying has always, and will always, occur but not always humanely. Death from dehydration and starvation in patients, who have no means of securing an end to their suffering other than by refusing food and fluids, or botched suicides, reflect the unspeakable cruelty of the present law, and not everyone here can afford, or is able, to make the grim trip to Switzerland.
As we keep pointing out, no more people will die when our law is reformed, and a lot of avoidable suffering will be prevented; there can be no excuse for continuing to refuse to legislate for kind deaths for everyone.