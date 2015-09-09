MP reveals how he will vote on the Assisted Dying Bill

This in from Andrew Turner’s office, in their own words. Ed

This Friday will see the second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill (No 2) 2015 in the House of Commons.

The Bill seeks to allow competent adults who are terminally ill to be given assistance to end their life; doctors would be allowed to prescribe medication to end a patient’s life but the fatal drugs would then have to be self-administered.

There have been concerns about how the Bill would be implemented, for instance the Royal College of Nursing (who maintain a neutral stance on the issue of assisted dying) have expressed worries about a number of medical and practical issues raised by the Bill.

A matter of individual conscience

The Government considers this to be a matter of individual conscience and the Island’s MP, Andrew Turner, intends to vote against the Bill on Friday, saying,

“Nobody could fail to be moved by the plight of patients and their families dealing with a diagnosis of terminal illness; stories I have heard have made me think long and hard about this issue. Terminally ill patients should receive the highest quality palliative and end-of-life care, and their families should feel confident that their needs will be met, which is why so much work has been done in recent years to improve end of life care. “Although some of the individual experiences I have heard would lead me to support the measures in this Bill, overall I think that is far outweighed by the danger that such a law would be abused. Pressure could be put on an elderly person to end their life, so they are not a burden on family members or for inheritance purposes.”

Death should not be a medical treatment

He went on to say,