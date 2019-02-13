Mum’s desperate appeal after young daughter’s £1,230 savings lost

Ally Haywood has issued a desperate plea on social media.

On Tuesday she lost a Nationwide envelope with £1,230 in £10 notes. The money had just been withdrawn from her young daughter’s account – which she had been saving up over a very long time.

Obviously Ally and her daughter are very distressed and upset by the loss and wish to appeal far and wide whether anyone has come across the envelope.

Near Cowes Medical Centre?

Ally believes the envelope was lost in the car park of Cowes Medical / Dental Practice.

As you would expect she has called them, as well as all Nationwide branches and the police. At time of publishing it has not been handed in.

If you have any information please get in touch and we’ll pass onto Ally.

