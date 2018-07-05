Museum appeal for your Isle of Wight NHS-related photos or objects

With today’s celebrations of the National Health Service’s 70th birthday the curator and her team at Carisbrooke Castle Museum have been looking for objects in the museum’s collection to tell the story of healthcare on the Isle of Wight.

They’ve shared so great shots taken during the Edwardian period at Ryde County Hospital.

Click on image to see larger version



However, they’d like to add more to their collection and hope readers might be able to help.

Dr Rachel Tait says,

“While there’s some great things, we found very few from the period of the NHS itself (from 1948 on) and would love to collect more in this area so we can tell this important story more effectively! “Do you have interesting photographs or objects associated with the history of the NHS on the Isle of Wight? “Would you consider donating these to the museum collection?”

Click on image to see larger version



If you have any images you’d like to share, get in touch by emailing curator@carisbrookecastlemuseum.org.uk

See more photos by visiting the Historic Images Website.

Images: © Carisbrooke Castle Museum