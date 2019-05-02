New book explores the Isle of Wight’s hidden international history

Philippa shares news of this new Isle of Wight book. Looks fascinating and might be of interest to readers. Ed

Bringing hundreds of sources together for the first time, ‘The Isle of Wight’s Missing Chapter’ tells the story of the Island’s hidden international history.

It examines the Island’s many international visitors, including Mahatma Gandhi, King Cetshwayo of the Zulus and Queen Emma of Hawaii and uncovers some of the Island’s overlooked international residents, such as a Jamaican model, a Sri Lankan cricketer and a pioneering Indian doctor.

Mixed-race Islanders for over two hundred years

Challenging the standard view of the Island’s history, this book demonstrates how there have been mixed-race Islanders for over two hundred years and explains why the Island has an important place in black history.

It concludes with a look at some of the talented people with Island connections achieving great things today, including a Polish author and an Iranian poet.

Weaving together a diverse group of individuals and their incredible stories, this book provides a new insight into the Isle of Wight’s past, revealing a side that has never been fully investigated.

Author’s background

James Rayner was born and brought up on the Isle of Wight.

His background is in language and literature, which he studied with the University of Iceland and the University of Malmö in Sweden. He has written articles for print and online magazines.

Rayner: Knew Island must have its own hidden history

This is his first book, which is the culmination of eight months of research. James says,

“As the Isle of Wight is not particularly diverse today, many people presume minorities were pretty much non-existent in the Island’s past. Inspired by historians like David Olusoga who have unearthed Britain’s multi-ethnic history, I knew the Isle of Wight must have its own hidden history too. “I started researching and uncovered so many surprising stories and interesting people that I knew would be of interest to others. “This book is just an introduction to the subject but I hope there’s much more still to come.”

Check your local book shop for a copy before heading online in search of copy. It’s priced at £9.99.