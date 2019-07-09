New contemporary artworks at art_house_life by Louise Harris, Jo Kori and Albedo Marz

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

art_house_life

Take a gentle stroll through town and in less than ten minutes you’ll reach art_house_life. Set in a residential area, the home of the artists is each year generously opened up to the public and turned into a gallery.

This year the exhibition and events run between 23rd-28th July from 11am-5pm each daily. Entrance is free.

Louise Harris

Taking part in the exhibition and activities this year:

Louise Harris lives in Reykjavik, and her startling felted artworks Foldarskart were first shown in Iceland 2018 and Finland this year. They refer to the fragile beauty of the native flora of her beloved Iceland.

lives in Reykjavik, and her startling felted artworks Foldarskart were first shown in Iceland 2018 and Finland this year. They refer to the fragile beauty of the native flora of her beloved Iceland. Jez Gray lives in Niton, and has collaborated with Icelandic artists this year to create a new electro-acoustic live performance in response to Louise’s Foldarskart.

lives in Niton, and has collaborated with Icelandic artists this year to create a new electro-acoustic live performance in response to Louise’s Foldarskart. Albedo Marz lives in Ventnor. His new Nightmind paintings and collages address the volatile theatre of everyday life, a world in which historical memory lies in ruins as society sleepwalks towards tearing itself apart.

lives in Ventnor. His new Nightmind paintings and collages address the volatile theatre of everyday life, a world in which historical memory lies in ruins as society sleepwalks towards tearing itself apart. Jo Kori lives in Ventnor and is showing a new series of photographed drawings from this year, along with her 15 minute film based on a 19th century short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman called The Yellow Wallpaper.

art_house_life are also included in the daily Ventnor Fringe Arts Trail and are also contributing to their Lift the Lid’s Arts Award activities for Young Artists.

Talks and live music

As well as the week-long exhibition, Ventnor Fringe events at art_house_life include:

Louise Harris Artist’s Talk – Tues 23 July 3-4pm and 24 July 11am-12 noon: both Free

Jez Gray Music Performances – Thurs 25 July 4-5.30pm and Sun 28 July 2-3.30pm: each £6 (book here)

Marz/Kori Artists’ Talks – Fri 26 and Sat 27 July 2-3.30pm: both Free

art_house_life can be found at 35 Madeira Road, Ventnor PO38 1QS.

Call Ventnor Fringe Box Office (01983) 716767 to book the Live Music and Arts Trail tickets. Or book online via the Fringe Website.

Follow the art_house_life@35MadeiraRoad Facebook Page for regular updates, photos, reviews and insights.

If you are performing or exhibiting at Ventnor Fringe Festival and would like to share details of your event with OnTheWight readers, pop over to our simple and easy to use event feature order form.