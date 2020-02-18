New Operations Director makes Red Funnel Board gender equal

Red Funnel Ferries is delighted to announce the appointment of Leanna Lakes as its new Operations Director with immediate effect.

Leanna is a Master Mariner with over 20 years’ experience in the industry at both a national and international level. She joins Red Funnel from Condor Ferries where she held the position of Head of Safety and Compliance for the last three years, working closely to drive cultural improvement and bring practical solutions to reduce operational risk.

50% female executive board of directors

As a member of the Chamber of Shipping’s task force for bridge team management, and as a seafarer herself, Leanna is committed to serving the British shipping industry and championing the maritime industry as a professional career choice for all.

Her appointment will attain executive board gender equality for Red Funnel Group as she joins CEO, Fran Collins and HR Director, Debbie Reed to make up a 50% female executive board of directors.

Proven track record for building strong teams and improving standards

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel Ferries commented,