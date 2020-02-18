New Operations Director makes Red Funnel Board gender equal

Red Funnel Ferries is delighted to announce the appointment of Leanna Lakes as its new Operations Director with immediate effect.
Leanna is a Master Mariner with over 20 years’ experience in the industry at both a national and international level. She joins Red Funnel from Condor Ferries where she held the position of Head of Safety and Compliance for the last three years, working closely to drive cultural improvement and bring practical solutions to reduce operational risk.
50% female executive board of directors
As a member of the Chamber of Shipping’s task force for bridge team management, and as a seafarer herself, Leanna is committed to serving the British shipping industry and championing the maritime industry as a professional career choice for all.
Her appointment will attain executive board gender equality for Red Funnel Group as she joins CEO, Fran Collins and HR Director, Debbie Reed to make up a 50% female executive board of directors.
Proven track record for building strong teams and improving standards
Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel Ferries commented,
“We are delighted to welcome Leanna as Operations Director to Red Funnel. Leanna brings a wealth of experience with a proven track record for building strong teams and improving standards, and I am delighted that we will benefit from her industry expertise.
“As an unintended consequence of Leanna’s appointment, I am also very proud that Red Funnel Group will achieve gender equality on its executive board. This is fantastic news for both Red Funnel and aspiring female seafarers in what is historically a male-dominated industry.”
