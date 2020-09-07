New South East group set up to help American Expats vote in the US elections

A new group has formed to reach out to American citizens living in parts of Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, East Dorset, West Sussex and South Wiltshire to get involved in the run-up to the November 2020 elections in the United States.

Information and support

The South Central Coast Group of the Democrats Abroad United Kingdom organisation will offer information and support about voter registration and how to get and return their absentee ballots.

Inge Kjemtrup, Chair of DAUK, said,

“We invite any Americans living in the area to join Democrats Abroad UK and sign up with the local group. “It’s a great opportunity to meet fellow Americans living locally, ensure you get good and up-to-date information about voting, and help other Americans do the same.”

You can also simply go to the VotefromAbroad.org Website to request a ballot, she added.

Your right to vote

US citizens living in the UK have the right to vote in federal elections, regardless of how long they’ve been living here in the UK, whether they intend to return to the States, and whether or not they are dual citizens.

More than 6.5 million Americans live abroad.

What is Democrats Abroad?

Democrats Abroad is the official Democratic Party arm for all Americans living outside the United States. It has 44 country committees throughout Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. These committees keep Americans abroad informed of their rights and help them participate in the US political process. Members live in more than 190 countries around the globe and vote in every state and Congressional district in the US. Membership is completely free.

Democrats Abroad United Kingdom (DAUK) is the official country committee for US Democrats living in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. It has main chapters in London, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Oxford, as well as active local groups such as the new DAUK SCC group.

