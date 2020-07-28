New Visit Isle of Wight ad being shown to targeted audiences on Sky

The Isle of Wight will be shown to targeted audiences across the south from this week.

The new campaign gets underway today in a new approach from the Island’s destination management organisation, Visit Isle of Wight.

Two hours north or one hour east or west

The advert will be shown to target audiences no more than two hours travel north and one hour of travel east and west of the Island, in part using the Sky Adsmart system, which uses ‘programmatic advertising’ to ensure that it is reaching the right people – and as such, won’t be seen by Islanders who use the Sky platform.

The 30 second piece was filmed on the Island in July, making the most of just some of the beautiful locations right across the Isle of Wight, basking in glorious sunshine.

Select full screen option and turn the sound on to watch the ad

Harris: Choosing locations was difficult

Visit Isle of Wight marketing manager, Emma Harris, says,

“It really was a difficult decision when choosing where to film. “We’re so lucky to have picturesque and dramatic scenery, and there are so many businesses that wanted to help out and provide the location for us, it was a really difficult choice!”

‘Team Isle of Wight’

The advert makes the most of the open spaces and promotes the opportunity to reconnect, make memories and discover the Isle of Wight.

Emma continues,

“For someone booking a trip here, the holiday starts the moment they step on the ferry and with so many Island products for people to enjoy, there is something for everyone. “The finished advert really is the result of a ‘Team Isle of Wight’ approach and we’re really proud of it. With local people working together, we are all stronger to support businesses here on the Island.”

