News OnTheWight asked Bob Seely if he’d support asylum seeker ‘processing centres’ on the Isle of Wight

National news sources were yesterday (Thursday) reporting that the Government was considering setting up asylum seeker ‘processing centres’ on, among other places, the Isle of Wight.

The Government source was reported as telling the Daily Mail,

“We are looking at all options to stop the small boats in the Channel, and offshoring is part of that. “In terms of locations you could look at the Shetlands, the Isle of Wight, the Isle of Man, and those sorts of areas.”

News OnTheWight got in touch with the Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, to find out what he thought of the idea, asking whether he would “support or oppose asylum seeker processing centres on the Isle of Wight”.

Seely: It is not a well-thought through plan

Bob replied,

“I think someone is flying kites. It is not a well-thought through plan. “I strongly support the Home Secretary and her agenda and I am sure this has not come from her.”

Asking again for Bob to answer the question, this morning we received a reply from his office, which stated: