First female Lord Lieutenant for the Isle of Wight announced

A female Isle of Wight High Sheriff will be joined by a female Lord Lieutenant next year.

Susie Sheldon

A former High Sheriff of the Isle of Wight will be the Island’s next Lord Lieutenant.

Major Gen Sir Martin White will be retiring from the post as the Her Majesty the Queen’s representative on the Island in Spring 2019.

Stepping into his shoes will be West Wighter, Susie Sheldon. Also chairman of the CLA’s Isle of Wight branch for 2017-18, Susie will take up the post as Lord Lieutenant in March 2019.

Source: IWCP

Image: seattlecamera under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 30th October, 2018 4:48pm

