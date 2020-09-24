Nominate your South Western Railway/Island Line customer service hero

South Western Railway (SWR) customers are being asked to share their stories of individual staff members who have gone above and beyond to provide excellent customer service.

This comes as part of National Customer Service Week, which SWR is using as an opportunity to showcase how these customer service heroes have made a real difference.

Celebrating hard work and dedication of colleagues

SWR is committed to putting customers at the heart of everything it does and is looking to celebrate the hard work and dedication of colleagues who have helped made journeys easier, more enjoyable or safer during this difficult time.

Have a great story about a train guard recovering your phone? Has a member of station staff helped you or a loved one to get where you needed to go?

Customers can submit any story, big or small, about frontline colleagues who have made a difference to them.

Shortlisted colleagues will be profiled and celebrated throughout National Customer Service Week on social media between Monday 5th – Friday 9th October.

Nominate your Customer Service Hero

Customers can nominate their ‘hero’, including a brief description, via the Website.

The deadline for nominations is 2pm Friday 2nd October.

Alan Penlington, Customer Experience Director, said:

“National Customer Service Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our frontline colleagues who have helped deliver excellent customer service. “These have been difficult times, but our SWR team has been helping customers, including many key workers, to get where they need to be throughout the crisis. “So, we’re giving customers the opportunity to say thank you to frontline staff who have made difference to them by nominating someone as a ‘Customer Service Hero’.”

