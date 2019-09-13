Northwood roadworks ahead of schedule say Island Roads

It is hoped the traffic lights that have been necessary to control traffic for safety reasons during work can be removed Friday afternoon.

Northwood roadworks

Island Roads is pleased to announce work to rebuild a section of Newport Road is set to finish today (Friday) – around a week earlier than initially scheduled.

The scheme has progressed ahead of schedule given favourable weather conditions and because fears that work crews may encounter unmapped shallow underground services did not materialise.

Second phase of works
Island Roads will return to resurface the section of road over three nights on 23rd, 24th and 25th September.

This work will be done under a road closure between the hours of 10pm and 5am during which time traffic will be diverted via Noke Common (into Cowes) and Whitehouse Road (into Newport).

Gourlay: Thank road users for their patience
Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager, said:

“We would like to thank road users for their patience and understanding during this initial work.

“We are pleased that, barring anything unforeseen, we will be finishing the rebuilding phase of this work ahead of schedule. When the final surface is applied I am sure motorists will enjoy a much smoother ride through this busy section of the network.”

Friday, 13th September, 2019 8:20am

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

