Not all playgrounds will reopen this Saturday: Here are the ones that will

Earlier in the week the Isle of Wight council announced that children’s playgrounds would be reopening this weekend.
It’s great news for parents of small children, who have clearly missed playing on the swings, slides and roundabouts.
Not all playgrounds are reopening
However, not all playgrounds are managed by the Isle of Wight council – some are run by local town, parish or community councils.
Some of these, such as Newport and Carisbrooke say they are not ready to reopen their playgrounds just yet.
Which playgrounds will reopen on Saturday
If your local park is not on the list below it’s possible it may not be reopening this week. Please check with your local council on their plans.
These are the playgrounds that WILL be reopening from Saturday (11th July):
- Binstead Rest Gardens, Binstead
- Church Litten, Newport
- Gurnard Green, Gurnard
- North Street, Ventnor
- Seabreeze, Ventnor
- Battery Gardens, Sandown
- Lea Road, Lake
- Batts Copse, Shanklin
- Big Mead, Shanklin
- Park Road Toddler Area, Cowes
- Park Road, Cowes
- Brunswick, Cowes
- Puckpool, Seaview
- Venner Ave, Northwood
- Seaclose, Newport
- Binstead Rec, Newport
- Appley Park Road, Ryde
- Simeon Street, Ryde
- Monkton Mead, Ryde
- Oakwood, Ryde
- Havenstreet, Ryde
- St Helens
- Victoria Grove, St Helens
- Wootton Rec, Wootton
Don’t forget to follow the advice of the Isle of Wight council (here) if you are planning to visit any of the playgrounds above.
Image: jonny2love under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 9th July, 2020 9:42am
By Sally Perry
