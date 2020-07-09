Not all playgrounds will reopen this Saturday: Here are the ones that will

Earlier in the week the Isle of Wight council announced that children’s playgrounds would be reopening this weekend.

It’s great news for parents of small children, who have clearly missed playing on the swings, slides and roundabouts.

Not all playgrounds are reopening

However, not all playgrounds are managed by the Isle of Wight council – some are run by local town, parish or community councils.

Some of these, such as Newport and Carisbrooke say they are not ready to reopen their playgrounds just yet.

Which playgrounds will reopen on Saturday

If your local park is not on the list below it’s possible it may not be reopening this week. Please check with your local council on their plans.

These are the playgrounds that WILL be reopening from Saturday (11th July):

Binstead Rest Gardens, Binstead

Church Litten, Newport

Gurnard Green, Gurnard

North Street, Ventnor

Seabreeze, Ventnor

Battery Gardens, Sandown

Lea Road, Lake

Batts Copse, Shanklin

Big Mead, Shanklin

Park Road Toddler Area, Cowes

Park Road, Cowes

Brunswick, Cowes

Puckpool, Seaview

Venner Ave, Northwood

Seaclose, Newport

Binstead Rec, Newport

Appley Park Road, Ryde

Simeon Street, Ryde

Monkton Mead, Ryde

Oakwood, Ryde

Havenstreet, Ryde

St Helens

Victoria Grove, St Helens

Wootton Rec, Wootton

Don’t forget to follow the advice of the Isle of Wight council (here) if you are planning to visit any of the playgrounds above.

Image: jonny2love under CC BY 2.0