Number of Covid-19 deaths in Isle of Wight care homes nearly doubles in one week

Figures released this week by the Office for National Statistics show 22 people have now sadly died after testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in care homes, at the hospice or at home – up by eight from the previous week’s statistics.

Data for residents who die in a care home, hospice or at home are not included in the daily figures released by NHS England, which relates only to deaths in hospital.

Care home deaths

Data collected the number of deaths which occurred by 8th May, but not registered until 16th May.

Eight new C19 deaths were registered at care homes on the Isle of Wight between 1st and 8th May, bringing the number up to 18 since the outbreak begun.

According to Public Health England a third of care homes on the Island have either had positive tests of Coronavirus or have reported symptoms.

Other settings

The figures for those who have died at home (three) or at the Hospice (one) after testing positive for Covid-19 remains the same.

Total deaths and confirmed cases

As of 20th May, 34 people had died in St Mary’s hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities after testing positive for Covid-19 to 56.

The number of lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Isle of Wight currently stands at 178.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected, as well as with NHS staff working hard to help save lives.

Image: skatoolaki under CC BY 2.0