OnTheWight asked Bob Seely what he thought of the CCHQ to FactCheckUK Twitter renaming controversy. Here’s his reply

Quite a few Conservative MPs came out to defend Conservative HQ (CCHQ) after they changed their Twitter name and graphics to FactcheckUK during the Johnson/Corbyn debate. Many others condemned it. Bob Seely’s response to OnTheWight might be surprising

factcheckuk twitter branding

On Tuesday evening, during the General Election TV debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, the Conservative Press Team at Conservative Central HQ (CCHQ) changed the name and branding of their Twitter account to ‘FactcheckUK’.

"boris johnson the clear winner tonight" twitter screen grab

Condemned as “disingenuous”
They have been critisied by many for giving the impression they were an independent fact checking service, with Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis calling it “dystopian”.

Quite a few Conservative MPs when on air defending it.

OnTheWight got in touch with the Isle of Wight’s Conservative candidate to understand what his view was about the incident.

Seely: “Should play things with a straight bat”
Bob Seely told OnTheWight,

“Personally, I think we should play things with a straight bat.

“My chairman made a public statement last week calling for a positive campaign on the Island. I welcome that.

“We need to encourage a fair and open campaign, as opposed to some of the personalised and abusive nonsense and false claims that appears, often anonymously, on Social Media.”

No action from Twitter
Changing the name and branding of a verified Twitter account is against the social media platform’s rules.

Although no action was taken against the Tory press office, Twitter said it would take “decisive corrective action” if something similar was tried again.

5 Comments on "OnTheWight asked Bob Seely what he thought of the CCHQ to FactCheckUK Twitter renaming controversy. Here’s his reply"

Alternative Perspective

“Personally, I think we should play things with a straight bat.”

Well you would say that, once your Party is found out and called out for misleading and lying wouldn’t you Bob.

The Conservatives have proved themselves to be untrustworthy and unfit for office.

Vote Up13-3Vote Down
21, November 2019 8:57 am
Jenny Smart

BS – deluded arrogance

Vote Up6-2Vote Down
21, November 2019 9:00 am
neilwheel

Perhaps attending public hustings might be a good start for an honest campaign?

Vote Up30Vote Down
21, November 2019 9:47 am
Jenny Smart

Now why would you want to do that, and have to answer questions from the public you’ve failed? when the County Press will print all your political spin for the gullible for free, no questions asked.

Vote Up10Vote Down
21, November 2019 10:03 am
henry

Is that a typo? Shouldn’t it be GCHQ?

Vote Up10Vote Down
21, November 2019 10:06 am
