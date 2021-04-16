Opposition mounting for plans to convert heritage shop for residential use

The Town Council, Business Association and local Heritage groups are among those opposing the plans

The Candy Shop front

Tucked in between Pete Harris the engraver and Outland video game shop on Ryde High Street is the former Candy Shop.

A planning application for change of use to convert the shop into residential premises and replace the heritage shop front with with PVC windows and door has attracted opposition from the Ryde Town Council and local heritage groups.

Ryde Town Council say granting permission for the application would be inappropriate within a ground level commercial location and would set a precedent for the change of use class in the Town Centre boundary area.

RBA: Points raised in application are inaccurate
Ryde Business Association say a number of points raised in the application “are inaccurate and do not represent the area”. They argue that the proposed changes to the frontage involve the use of UPVC materials which are completely out of character for this area of the High St.

In addition the property falls within the Ryde Heritage Action Zone which is at present preparing a shop front design code.

Agent: Not a listed building
The agent claims in their paperwork that “the building is not of any special historic or architectural value” and although situated in the Ryde Conservation Area, it is not a listed building.

Comments on the application (21/00442/FUL) can be left via the council’s planning portal.

Image: © VibeTribe IOW

VentnorLad
High Street shopping is reaching the end of its natural life. Modern consumers want more convenience that that offered by trudging around dreary shopping streets. That’s why online shopping and out-of-town complexes such as that reported in Newport today are in the ascendancy. To deny this is to be focused on the past, rather than looking towards the future. As High Street retail spaces fall vacant, they… Read more »
16, April 2021 11:50 am
