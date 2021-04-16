99 per cent of Isle of Wight pupils gain primary school of choice

The allocation of Isle of Wight primary school places has been announced today (Friday), with 99 per cent of Island parents gaining a school of their choice.

Hundreds of pupils across the Island will find out today which primary school they’ll be attending from September.

Every child, for which an application was submitted to the council, received a school place.

Number of applications — 1,128 (1,136 last year).

Percentage of applications achieving first choice — 96 per cent (96 per cent last year).

Percentage achieving second choice — 2 per cent (3 per cent last year).

Percentage achieving third choice — 0.3 per cent (0.3 per cent last year).

One per cent were allocated a place at the nearest school with a place when the authority was unable to meet any of their parent’s preferences.

