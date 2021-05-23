Over 150,000 Covid jabs given on the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight has surpassed the 150,000 Covid vaccine mark.

Latest data from NHS England published last Thursday, and recorded by the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS), shows a total of 156,038 first and second vaccines have been given out.

In the week ending 16th May, 7,793 doses — 2,065 first and 5,728 second — were given.

Under 40s

During that week the national rollout invited 38 to 39-year-olds to have their jab – something that has not been smooth for many Islanders.

Earlier this week, in some areas of the Island where GPs are controlling the rollout of the vaccine (hubs at Westridge, West Wight Sports Centre, The Bay Medical Centre and in Carisbrooke), people in their 20s have been invited to have their vaccination.

Wait for invitation from GP

With warnings for those under 40 not to have the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, advice has been issued for those in that age group to wait for an invitation from their GP to have their vaccine as the GP-led hubs offer the Pfizer dose.

So far, 94,276 people on the Island have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine, and using estimates calculated by NIMS and Public Health England, this equates to 64 per cent of the population.

Over 60,000 had second jab

A total of 61,762 people, an increase from last week of 5,728, have had a second vaccine after waiting nearly 12 weeks since their first.

This means 42 per cent of Islanders are fully vaccinated.

Across the Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, 1,484,683 vaccines have been given to those eligible — the third-highest CCG area in the country.

Bryant: ‘No cause for panic’

A first case of the B.1.617.2 variant of Covid-19 has been recorded on the Island, but public health director, Simon Bryant said it was not a cause to panic but a cause for caution.

He said,

“We know this variant spreads easily — which is why we need everyone to continue with the behaviours that we know stop the transmission of the virus.”

This includes social distancing, wearing face masks and regular testing.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, PM Boris Johnson said there was increasing confidence the Covid-19 vaccines were effective against all variant of the virus, including B.1.617.2.

