Prayers as part of Isle of Wight council meeting ‘discriminates in so many ways’ argues councillor

The Isle of Wight council say there is no necessity for prayers to be part of the full council meeting

Read and contribute to the 5 readers' comments ↓

Neon hands in prayer

An Isle of Wight councillor is trying once again to end prayers being said at the start of full Isle of Wight Council meetings.

Since 2005, when he was elected, Cllr Geoff Brodie has been fighting the practice and has submitted his latest motion in hopes of seeing it finally passed.

End prayers as part of the meeting
Set to be heard at the full council meeting next week (26th May), Cllr Brodie’s motion says,

“Council, in recognition of the diversity of religious beliefs and no beliefs in the community we represent, resolves to end the practice of offering largely Christian prayers as a formal part of the opening proceedings of full council meetings.

“Instead it is agreed that any such prayers will be offered before the formal opening of full council.”

Leonard: Hope prayers can be used in ‘an appropriate way’
Currently, prayers are said at the start of every full council meeting by archdeacon, The Ven Peter Leonard.

At the last council meeting, in February, the archdeacon started the prayers by saying he hoped they helped, but if people professed a faith other than a Christian one, he hoped his words could be used in ‘an appropriate way for them’ or if someone professed no faith at all, he hoped it would provide a moment of reflection.

Cllr Brodie, an atheist, left a meeting in 2006 after being criticised by then council leader Andy Sutton for not attending the prayers, saying it was disrespectful — something Mr Sutton then apologised for.

IWC: Not required to be part of meeting
Other local authorities across the country also say prayers at the start of meetings, but the Isle of Wight Council says they do not have to be held.

A spokesperson for the council confirmed prayers are not required to be held as part of the meeting, according to the council constitution, and there is no necessity for them to be delivered by a particular faith.

The statement said,

“Ordinarily the incoming chairman nominates who they wish to act in that capacity. Therefore, they could opt for any faith or belief. Indeed, it does not have to be any faith or belief at all.”

Previous motions
Previous motions from Cllr Brodie to stop the prayers, for fears the prayers might be discriminatory against non-believers, have in some cases received two to five votes.

Speaking about his latest motion Cllr Brodie said,

“I consider it entirely wrong that a secular organisation has formal prayers in one particular religion, let alone any religion. It discriminates in so many ways. I just want it to stop.

“What councillors do before a meeting is entirely up to them.”

The High Court previously ruled in 2012 that the practice was unlawful, but powers were given to local authorities by the government for each authority to decide if it is something they would like to do.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Chris Liverani under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 23rd May, 2021 10:12am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2orT

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

5 Comments on "Prayers as part of Isle of Wight council meeting ‘discriminates in so many ways’ argues councillor"

newest oldest most voted
VentnorLad
I’m with Geoff on this one. If individual Councillors find strength from their faith and that helps them to fulfil their duty to the electorate, then I’m delighted for them. But in a multi-cultural, multi-faith community, making one religion the “official” one is a discriminatory practice. Members of other faiths and those of no religious conviction could be made to feel like outsiders. The obvious solution is… Read more »
Vote Up21-6Vote Down
23, May 2021 10:35 am
Colin

I would replace prayers with a five minute workout with Joe Wickes. It might wake one or two of them up and there is always the “fit in body, fit in mind” mantra which would be far more useful.

Vote Up16-2Vote Down
23, May 2021 10:56 am
Eagle eye

Totally agree with Geoff.

I would prefer the time to be spent by the councillors signing a declaration that they have read and understood the paperwork relating to the meeting they are about to attend.

This should be a part of the Council Constitution and carried out at every council meeting.

Vote Up12-6Vote Down
23, May 2021 11:52 am
Mia pinion

Religion is dying at last. How many wars, murders and invasions have there been in the name of some fictional sky daddy. Future generations will look back and laugh that people could be so gullible.

Vote Up8-7Vote Down
23, May 2021 11:01 am
Tin man

‘How many wars, murders and invasions have there been in the name of some fictional sky daddy’? Probably the same number as all the wars, murders, and invasions not in the name of some ‘fictional sky daddy’.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
23, May 2021 2:01 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*