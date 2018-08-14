Phase 1 of £10m ferry terminal redevelopment at East Cowes completed

Phase 2 of the East Cowes gateway project, which includes a new purpose built terminal building, will be completed by summer 2020.

Red Funnel CEO Fran Collins with Customer Services Director Murray Carter at East Cowes

Phase 1 of Red Funnel’s £10m terminal redevelopment at East Cowes has been completed on time and on budget by Isle of Wight based, Stoneham Construction.

The new extended marshalling area will accommodate one full ships worth of traffic at any one time and vastly improves the check-in process and embarkation time for private and commercial customers.

Free Wi-Fi coverage will be available soon so travellers can check emails etc prior to boarding.

Fran Collins, Red Funnel’s Chief Executive said:

“We are delighted that the new marshalling area was finished on time and to such a high standard. It has already reduced queue lengths at check-in and improved embarkation times for customers.

“It’s also now possible to group different types of vehicles which makes the stowage of traffic on-board easier for the deck crews.”

East Cowes gateway project
Phase 2 of the East Cowes gateway project, which includes a new purpose built terminal building, starts in the New Year and will be completed by summer 2020.

Once finished, the land vacated at Phoenix and Trinity will be redeveloped and could potentially include a hotel, housing, offices, restaurants and shops.

Location map
1 Comment on "Phase 1 of £10m ferry terminal redevelopment at East Cowes completed"

solentman

I thought that the Planning Inspectorate decreed that a) all the demolishing work could be started straightaway, but, b) that no construction work could proceed until ALL the houses in Dover Road were demolished. This I thought was the condition that was placed on the planning application.

14, August 2018 5:59 pm
