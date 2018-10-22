Phoenix Choir help to ‘keep a thatch over your head and floor beneath your feet’

Robin shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

On Saturday 3rd November the Phoenix Choir will be in concert at All Saints Church, Freshwater to assist in the raising of funds for a new floor at St Agnes (The Thatched Church), Freshwater Bay.

St Agnes Church was built in 1906 and funded by public subscriptions to enable the residents and visitors to Freshwater Bay to worship in a dignified building.

Dedicated to Lady Tennyson’s favourite saint

It was built on land donated by Hallam Lord Tennyson. It is dedicated to St Agnes, Lady Tennyson’s favourite Saint. St Agnes is the only thatched church on the Isle of Wight and the original floor, which now 112 years old is in urgent need of replacement, along with the antiquated heating system.

The Phoenix Choir will be singing a selection of easy listening songs from their 2018 programme.

Where and when

The concert takes place on Saturday 3rd November at All Saints Church, Freshwater.

There will be no admission charge, but a retiring collection.

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be served in the interval along with a raffle.

Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.