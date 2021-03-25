Pigeons ‘trapped’ in empty shop after access points boarded up

Bird-loving Ventnorians have been distressed today saying that pigeons have been ‘trapped’ inside a property on Pier Street, after access points were boarded up yesterday (Wednesday).

Due to the dilapidated state of the signage area above the shop front, the empty shop has become a regular home for pigeons over the last few years. The inside of the building is covered with bird excrement with pigeons usually seen coming and going throughout the day.

Click on images to see larger version

Several pigeons seemingly trapped inside

Gee: No living creature should be treated in this way

The alarm was raised on the Ventnor Notice Board on Facebook this morning by Maggie Gee. She said,

“Whatever your thoughts on these birds, no living creature should be treated in this way and given my immediate feelings of horror and revulsion I am not sure what sort of people could knowingly do this.”

VTC: No powers

David Bartlett, clerk of Ventnor Town Council, told News OnTheWight they have no powers in relation to the situation and had suggested residents call 101 or IWC’s environmental health department.

Pigeons seen flying inside

Not a police matter

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary told News OnTheWight,

“The first thing to say is that this wouldn’t be a police matter, but one for the RSPCA. “We did get an update from the RSPCA that apparently one of the windows is open, so the birds can get out.”

Every surface covered in pigeon excrement

RSPCA

An RSPCA card was found at the back of the property this afternoon, saying they had visited.

Part of the problem seems to be the window is at the back of the property and the birds are trapped in the front. It’s not clear whether they have access to the back window.

News OnTheWight has tried to speak to RSPCA IW this afternoon to ask for more details, but at time of publishing had not heard back. We’ll update once we know more.

Landlord

News OnTheWight has also emailed the landlord of the property, William Smith, and will update once we hear back from him too.

It’s not clear whether he arranged for the boards to be erected or whether someone else, frustrated by the pigeon mess, did it without his knowledge.