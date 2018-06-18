Plans for Christian ‘farm home’ project at former nursery

A Christian ‘farm home’ project for young people could be built in Niton. As part of the Stonelands project, young people aged 18 to 25 would receive mentoring and support whilst working outdoors and developing new skills at the Undercliff Drive site.

A planning application has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by Josh Osborn.

The time individuals would spend at Stonelands would vary from a week to a year, depending on their needs.

Nursery closed for over 30 years

The proposed land currently has a number of outbuildings, including a disused nursery that has been closed for over 30 years, that would be brought back into use.

A chalet-style house would be built to accommodate Mr Osborn and his family, and young people staying there.

The building has been designed with a simple, rustic appearance to fit in with the surrounding landscape. It would be constructed using locally sourced materials where possible.

‘Off grid’

The building would be built to function ‘off grid’, with wind turbines and solar panels to provide hot water.

‘Sustained management’ of the seven acre woodland would be used to provide wood for heating and cooking.

Vegetables sold by the project would cover living costs and woodland crafts sold to boost income.

A ‘veg-box’ scheme would also feature in future expansion plans.

Short walk to Niton

Although the site is rural, the applicant stressed it was not isolated, with people able to walk to Niton.

The application says:

“[Stonelands] is intended to reach out to young people who are lacking direction in life and seeking help to find guidance and a sense of purpose, who to those who wish to spend a period of time (for example part of a gap year) developing their faith.”

The closing date for comments on the application is 7th July 2018.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed