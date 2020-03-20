PM tells public to ‘not go out tonight’ as cafes, pubs and bars told to close

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced further measures to help stop the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19).

In his daily address he said,

“We are telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can and not reopen tomorrow.”

Boris Johnson said that people should not go out tonight to such venues. He said,

“We want you to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

He said to businesses that everything is being done in the government’s power.

“We will stand by you”

He went on to say,

“There are licensing arrangements that will make it simple.”

He said it won’t need to be enforced adding, “in reality everybody can see the imperative of what is necessary”.

For more detail see the BBC live feed.

Image: jiggliemon under CC BY 2.0