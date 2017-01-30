Police to investigate what caused Audi A7 car fire

If you were in the area on Friday evening and saw anything suspicious, please get in touch with police.

Police tape and fire engine

This in from the police

Police are appealing for witnesses after an Audi A7 was found on fire in Bembridge, Isle of Wight.

The fire began at around 9.45pm on Friday, January 27, at Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park on Hillway Road.

Officers are trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, and are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what caused the fire, or anyone acting suspiciously in the Hillway Road area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newport CID on 101, quoting 44170034852, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 30th January, 2017 2:05pm

By

