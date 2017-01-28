Police update on man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police issue this update following an incident in Gurnard, Isle of Wight. Ed

The 60-year-old-man from Sandown, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on January 26, has been released with no further action.

We were called to an address on The Avenue, Gurnard, at 4.13pm on January 26. On arrival officers found a 45-year-old woman seriously ill. She was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cause of death unascertained

A Home Office Post Mortem has been conducted and at this stage the cause of death is unascertained pending further laboratory investigations.

We are preparing a file for the Coroner.

We will have a continued presence at the address today (Saturday, January 28) as we conclude our examination and search of the scene.

Not suspicious

We are not seeking anybody else in connection with this death and are no longer treating the death as suspicious.

