John Hurt discussing capitalism and the loss of an age of naivety (podcast)

All of us at OnTheWight are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of legendary actor, Sir John Hurt, CBE. He passed away on Wednesday at his home in Norfolk.

Back in 2010 we were incredibly lucky to spend some time chatting with John whilst he was on the Isle of Wight for the Minghella Film Festival.

What we thought would be a discussion about his life as an actor and his time working with Anthony Minghella, turned into a conversation about Capitalism.

It felt very special to meet and spend time with John. He was a fascinating man, with great talent and boundless humility.

The podcast

The conversation started with John reminiscing about his first time on the Island in 1969, when he travelled across the Solent to hear Bob Dylan play at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Sitting on the terrace of Quay Arts with the sun beating down on us and discussing Capitalism and the loss of the age of naivety led to a rather interesting conversation.

Fifteen minutes in, our conversation was cut short, as we all needed to get to the live reading of Minghella on Beckett, and sadly we weren’t able to continue our discussion.

In discussion with Duncan Kenworthy

During the Film Festival, OnTheWight were lucky enough to have Alex Varley-Winter, with us as an intern.

Alex has gone on to do great things in journalism, helping to expose the VIP MP paedophile ring, as well as well as the Murdoch recordings scoop.

Read Alex’a review of the discussion between John Hurt and Duncan Kenworthy.

John will be mourned across the world by fans of his work, as well as family, friends and anyone who came into contact with him (even the producers). Our thoughts are with all those who were closest to John.

Image: honeyfitz under CC BY 2.0

Image: Alpha Perry