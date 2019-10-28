Portrait of an artist: Short film about Isle of Wight artist James Beavis

Just under five minutes long, this delightful film provides a succinct insight into artist, James Beavis’s creative process

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

james beavis sketching in a field

If you enjoyed the short film published this summer which followed Ruth (who is blind) being taught how to spin, you’ll be keen to see Paul Knights’ latest short film.

Portrait of an artist
This one follows Isle of Wight artist, James Bemis.

He was filmed earlier this month at one of his favourite locations near Alverstone.

Just under five minutes long, it’s a delightful film providing insight into James’s creative process.

You can see James’ work via his Facebook Page.

Monday, 28th October, 2019 4:29pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ngF

Filed under: Featured, Film, Island-wide, The Arts

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*