Portrait of an artist: Short film about Isle of Wight artist James Beavis

If you enjoyed the short film published this summer which followed Ruth (who is blind) being taught how to spin, you’ll be keen to see Paul Knights’ latest short film.

Portrait of an artist

This one follows Isle of Wight artist, James Bemis.

He was filmed earlier this month at one of his favourite locations near Alverstone.

Just under five minutes long, it’s a delightful film providing insight into James’s creative process.

You can see James’ work via his Facebook Page.