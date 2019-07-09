Portsmouth City Council could call for primary school SATs to be abolished

It will be interesting to see whether the Isle of Wight follow suit. Ed

Portsmouth City Council hope the city could lead the way to abolish ‘high-stress’ exams for young schoolchildren across the country.

At full council next week members will vote on whether to lobby the government to end ‘unnecessary’ SATs tests in primary school, as well as other high-stakes testing.

Coles: All about league tables with no regard given to children

Labour Councillor Tom Coles will bring the motion to his peers.

He said:

“I have got two children in primary school myself and I see the stress they go through at school. “It seems more that they are in place to test the teachers rather than the students – it’s all about the league tables with no regard given to the children. “The schools do try to make it as stress-free as possible for the children. “I hope this is something all group leaders will come together on and hopefully Portsmouth can lead the way on this.”

Horton: I’d get rid of league tables in a heartbeat

Cabinet member for education, Cllr Suzy Horton, agreed in principle. She said,

“The real question is whether we are testing the teachers or the children. “I don’t necessarily think exams are wrong it just depends what they’re being done for. When I first started teaching there were no such things as league tables. I’d get rid of league tables in a heartbeat.”

She added:

“At the moment we are in a really good place for education in Portsmouth and this can be seen because our reports from Ofsted are getting better and better.”

Future testing

By 2020 children nationally will be tested in Reception (the baseline assessment), Year 1 (the phonics screening check), Year 2 (SATs), Year 4 (the multiplication tables check) and Year 6 (SATs).

If the motion is approved the council will write to the Secretary of State and will look to adopt alternative assessment methods. It will also voice support for the More Than a Score campaign.

More supportive ways to assess children

A spokesman for More Than A Score, which is made up of parents, teachers and education experts, said:

“It’s not right or accurate to base a school’s overall performance on the test results of primary age pupils. There are more supportive ways to assess children and fairer ways to measure schools, without the need to turn pupils into data-points.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: namoscato under CC BY 2.0