Praise for ‘such interested and highly motivated’ Isle of Wight students

Nat shares this latest news on behalf od Ryde Academy. Ed

On Tuesday 22nd January a group of History, Design Technology and STEM students spent the day at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. The trip was inspired by the Academy’s after school Victory Club who are currently building a model of HMS Victory.

The day started with a STEM workshop on the archaeology and preservation of the Mary Rose as well as the engineering behind the raising of the wreck and construction of the museum.

This was a really valuable introduction as students were able to handle artifacts from the ship, learn how it was raised and about the preservation process, before going on to visit the museum.

After lunch students had a look around the Victory which was especially useful to those working on the Academy’s model of the ship.

The day ended with a look around the Naval Museum where students learnt about the history of the Navy, were able to use Morse code and find out how the Navy has changed over the centuries.

This was a hands on interactive visit which is invaluable extended classroom learning and the Academy hopes to make it a regular event.

Pupil: We all had a good day

Kean Bridger in Year 8 said,

“I loved being able to handle the artifacts and Tom, our tour guide, was able to tell us lots of interesting facts. We all had a good day and want to do it again!”

Pleasure to teach highly motivated students

Mary Kinoulty, Head of Learning at the Mary Rose Museum, said: