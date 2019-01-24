Leisure centre vending machines now stocking ‘genuinely healthy’ options

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council’s 1Leisure service has teamed up with Vitalife Health to launch new healthy vending machines in its major leisure centres.

The machines, installed in both 1Leisure Medina in Newport and 1Leisure The Heights in Sandown, offer almost 30 lines of healthy snacks and drinks such as protein bars, protein shakes, sugar-free drinks, fruit bars and more.

The launch comes as part of the council’s Sugar Smart campaign to introduce a healthier offering to 1Leisure members and visitors, with sugar-free, vegan, gluten free, and other dietary-specific options available.

They feature products from popular sports and natural health brands like USN, Grenade, Beet It, Ape Snacks, Clif Bar, Bear Snacks and many more.

Mosdell: Raising awareness of hidden sugars

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for adult social care and Public Health, said:

“We know there are many causes for obesity including genetics, behaviour, the environment and our culture. “Sugar Smart Isle of Wight is a great opportunity for us to work together to help our local community, to raise awareness of hidden sugars. “I would encourage all Islanders, employers, food businesses, local retailers and schools to make a pledge to the initiative and help raise awareness of hidden sugars in food.”

Where to find them

The Vitalife Health vending machine at 1Leisure Medina is situated in the seating area by the main reception, while at 1Leisure The Heights, it’s located in the swimming pool viewing area.

Both members and non-members can access and purchase from the machine, which accepts cash, contactless card, and Android/Apple Pay payments.

Vitalife CEO: Genuinely healthy offer

Gavin Edley, CEO of Vitalife Health, said,

“We wanted to present an offering that is genuinely healthy, and one that provides ample choice for those with restrictive diets or allergies. “With 1Leisure looking to expand and improve their vending offering, this was the perfect opportunity to partner with them to ensure that visitors and members have a healthy option to fuel and replenish their bodies before, during, and after any exercise they undertake at the centre.”

Image: Gavin Edley, CEO of Vitalife Health and Tim Ashwell of 1Leisure by the new vending machine