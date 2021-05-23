Balance of power at County Hall will be decided on Wednesday

It will be almost three weeks since Islanders went to the polls before who will hold the balance of power at County Hall is decided

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Trees outside County Hall

On Wednesday the future of the Isle of Wight Council will be decided.

Since the results of the election, announced on May 7th, who is in charge of the Isle of Wight Council has been hanging in the balance.

No party received enough seats to gain the majority, with the Conservatives losing their hold on the council as well as their party leader.

A group need to have 20 seats to control the 39-seat council but the Conservatives fell two seats short and have been trying to work out a way forward since then, including an open letter to all opposition councillors from the new leader, Cllr Steve Hastings, with an invitation to come forward if they had any ideas.

The balance of power
The final pieces will fall into place on Wednesday (26th May) when the leadership will be voted on at the annual meeting.

The Conservatives are the party closest to the 20-seat target, but if all other councillors elected onto the Isle of Wight Council — 13 independent, two Green, two Island Independent Network, one Labour, one Liberal Democrat, one Our Island and one Vectis Party, a total of 21 — banded together in a coalition they could take the majority and vote in a leader of their choosing.

The elected leader will potentially be in office for the next four years and will then determine who makes up their cabinet, with the power to make some of biggest decision for the Island.

Chairpersons
At the same meeting, a new chair and vice-chair will be elected by the councillors, after both Cllrs George Cameron and Shirey Smart lost their seats.

Councillors will also be appointed to committees of the council and outside bodies.

Political proportionality
It will also be considered whether other arrangements such as reverse political proportionality should be applied to some committees.

Reverse political proportionality means there are more councillors of opposing parties scrutinising the decisions made by the main group.

It formerly applied to the scrutiny committee.

Not at County Hall
The meeting on 26th May will also be the council’s first meeting to be physically held in person since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Covid safety measures will be in place, but the meeting will not be held in the usual chambers at County Hall, instead taking place in the 1Leisure sports hall at Medina, to ensure there is enough space to socially distance.

Details of the agenda can be read on the council’s Website.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Isle of Wight Council

Sunday, 23rd May, 2021 9:51am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2orS

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Balance of power at County Hall will be decided on Wednesday"

newest oldest most voted
chausettes

Will the public still be able to attend to view/witness this moment?

Vote Up70Vote Down
23, May 2021 9:58 am
Sally Perry

I can’t see anything in the agenda about members of the public not being able to attend. I plan to be covering the meeting live (with text updates).

Vote Up100Vote Down
23, May 2021 10:17 am
VentnorLad

I’m going to be at work and checking in with your coverage periodically.
Thank you for providing this service.

Vote Up90Vote Down
23, May 2021 10:38 am
Fenders

Yeah, but ‘Dom’s’ also performing on Wednesday. It’s difficult to know what’s going to be the most entertaining.

Vote Up00Vote Down
23, May 2021 2:38 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*