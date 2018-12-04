Protected birds injured by ‘barbaric method of trapping’

The police share this latest appeal. Ed

Officers from the Isle of Wight’s Country Watch team are investigating two incidents where protected birds have been injured, possibly by traps.

We are working with the RSPB to establish what happened after the birds were found in the Briddlesford area, both with severed legs.

On 14th March the body of a buzzard was found in woodland near to Littletown with one of its legs severed.

On 23rd September a hobby was found alive with one leg severed. This bird was taken to the RSPCA and humanely put down.

Illegal and barbaric method of trapping

PC Tim Campany from the Country Watch team said:

“We are working closely with our colleagues from the RSPB to establish what happened. One line of enquiry is that the birds may have been caught and held in a spring-type trap. “This is illegal and is a barbaric method of trapping, it leaves the bird once freed from the trap unable to land and feed and it will eventually die of starvation. “All wild birds are protected by law under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which makes it an offence to intentionally harm them. Anyone found to have done so faces an unlimited fine and/or up to six months in jail. “Raptor persecution is a priority of the National Wildlife Crime Unit and will not be tolerated. I would urge anyone with information on suspicious vehicles, persons, or traps located in the Briddlesford area to call us on 101.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 4418 0374 840.

For more information about the Country Watch team please visit the Website.

Image: rorals under CC BY 2.0

Location map

