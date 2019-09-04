Public meeting called to discuss controversial Crossways plan

A public meeting will take place at East Cowes Town Hall on Saturday (7th September) to discuss the controversial Crossways housing development.

Hosted by East Cowes Town Council, residents are encouraged to attend to hear the results of a public consultation and have their say.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely, mayor of East Cowes, Cllr Jane Rann, and ward Cllr Karl Love are due to speak.

The plans, put forward by iWight Developments, would see 165 dwellings built at the site next to Queensgate Primary School, between Whippingham Road and Beatrice Avenue.

A decision on the development, which includes two, three and four bed houses, is due to be made by 13th November.

Saturday’s meeting will take place between 5pm and 7pm.

