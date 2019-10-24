Pumpkins galore showcased at Pan Allotment’s annual competition

There were some huge pumpkins on show at the annual Pan Allotment competition. OnTheWight has details of the winners

Congratulations are in order to for keen growers at Pan Allotment.

Phil Long posted details this week in the IOW Allotments Group on Facebook, following the Pan Allotment Weigh off, where some fantastic giant pumpkins were showcased.

The winners
Well done to the winners and to all those who took part.

  • 1st – Roger Coombes: With a staggering 428.55lb (194.38kg)
  • 2nd – Mike Winter: 238.05lb (107.97kg)
  • 3rd – Phil Long: 200.35lb (90.87kg)
  • Children’s Class – Syria: 95.65lb (43.38kg)

Phil says that the competition will be open to all Newport allotments next year, the date to be announced in January 2020.

Keep an eye on the Facebook Group for further updates.

