Pumpkins galore showcased at Pan Allotment’s annual competition

Congratulations are in order to for keen growers at Pan Allotment.
Phil Long posted details this week in the IOW Allotments Group on Facebook, following the Pan Allotment Weigh off, where some fantastic giant pumpkins were showcased.
The winners
Well done to the winners and to all those who took part.
- 1st – Roger Coombes: With a staggering 428.55lb (194.38kg)
- 2nd – Mike Winter: 238.05lb (107.97kg)
- 3rd – Phil Long: 200.35lb (90.87kg)
- Children’s Class – Syria: 95.65lb (43.38kg)
Click through the images to see larger versions
Phil says that the competition will be open to all Newport allotments next year, the date to be announced in January 2020.
Keep an eye on the Facebook Group for further updates.
Thursday, 24th October, 2019 9:43am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ngf
Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓