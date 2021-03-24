QC with passion for inspiring young people joins Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Board

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is delighted to welcome David Mohyuddin QC as the newest member of its Board of Trustees.



David grew up in Bolton, went to university in Birmingham and now enjoys life by the seaside with his young family. He is Queen’s Counsel, practising in commercial and chancery law from Radcliffe Chambers in London and Exchange Chambers in Manchester and is a Recorder of the County Court.

Passionate about supporting and inspiring young people

The father of two has a passion for supporting and inspiring young people, fulfilled as a Governor of a large school for eight years before now undertaking his new role with the Trust. Having sailed as a child, he is also looking forward to returning to the water now he lives by the sea.



The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, based at East Cowes Marina, inspires young people aged 8-24 to believe in a brighter future through and beyond cancer. When treatment ends the Trust’s work begins, as for many young people, picking up from where they left off before cancer just isn’t possible.

Mohyuddin: Delighted to have been appointed

David said,

“I am delighted to have been appointed as a Trustee of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. The Trust makes a real and positive difference to young people as they rebuild their lives following cancer treatment. “I am hugely excited to be able to help ensure that crucial work continues and look forward to playing my part in achieving the Trust’s Ambitions for Better Connections and a Bigger Impact by 2022.”

Fletcher: We’re glad to have him aboard

Frank Fletcher, Trust CEO, said,

“We are really excited to have David join us as a Trustee. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable in making sure we are best placed to deliver on our Ambitions for young people and beyond. “We’re glad to have him aboard.”

Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees, which includes founder and patron Dame Ellen MacArthur, keeps the Trust on track and makes sure the best outcomes for young people are always delivered.

You can meet the Trust’s Trustees and learn about what they do here.

